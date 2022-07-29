Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained blocked on Friday for the second consecutive day because of shooting stones in Ramban district.

Traffic department officials said shooting stones in Panthyal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar highway continue to block the road as restoration work could not be started because of incessant rain.

“No vehicular traffic will be allowed on the highway today. Restoration work will be started immediately after the weather improves,” traffic department officials said.

Shooting stones, mudslides and landslides triggered by rain often result in closure of the nearly 300 kms long Jammu-Srinagar highway.

In addition to being the supplies lifeline of the landlocked Valley, the highway is these days used by the Amarnath pilgrims to reach both the south Kashmir Pahalgam and the north Kashmir Baltal base camps.

20220729-094203