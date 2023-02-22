The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continues to remain closed for vehicular traffic for the second day in a row due to landslides on the road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, officials said on Wednesday.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW is still closed. Restoration work is underway. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The National Highway was blocked on Tuesday due to landslides at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal.

The traffic police has said that the clearance work of the highway is going on.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

20230222-090406