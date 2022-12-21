INDIALIFESTYLE

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked for vehicular traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to stone slides near Dewal bridge, officials said on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said that no vehicle will be allowed in view of a major stone slide near Dewal bridge which has damaged both tubes of the National Highway road.

However, the traffic police added that the Mughal Road and SSG road were through for traffic movement.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

