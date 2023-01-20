INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked in Ramban

Strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Friday due to shooting stones in Ramban sector.

Traffic department officials said that vehicular movement was stopped on national highway in view of shooting stones in Ramban-Banihal sector besides snowfall in Banihal and Qazigund areas.

“Men and machinery have been pressed into service for restoration of the national highway at the earliest”, the traffic officials said.

Shooting stones triggered by rain have been hitting the highway in Panthyal area while snowfall in Qazigund stretch of the highway has also adversely affected the traffic movement.

