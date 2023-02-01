INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed again

After opening briefly a day ago, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was again closed on Wednesday for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Banihal, officials said.

In a tweet, the J&K Traffic Police said: “Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Rampari, Banihal.”

Earlier, the vital highway had remained closed for two days in a row due to shooting stones and mudslides triggered by rain at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal before opening briefly on Tuesday.

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

