Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to maintenance

The Jammu- Srinagar Highway stands closed due to maintenance work at Shalgidi, officials said on Saturday.

The road was closed for vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar on Friday after the administration declared March 3 and March 10 as Traffic Dry Days for carrying out maintenance and repair work on the National Highway.

“Jammu Srinagar Highway is still closed due to maintenance work is in progress at Shalgadi, it will take some time. People are advised to co-operate,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

