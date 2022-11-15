INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to shooting stones

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday due to shooting stones in Ramban district.

Traffic department officials said shooting stones triggered by rain have blocked the highway at Panthiyal area.

“Traffic will be restored after the road clearance,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, snowfall in Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway, while the Mughal Road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Poonch district of Jammu division was also shut due to snowfall in the Peer Ki Gali area.

20221115-091002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul, Priyanka among Cong star campaigners for Bengal polls

    Nepal PM to meet BJP Chief Nadda on Friday evening

    From Raipur, with ghosts

    Delhi: One more Jahangirpuri riots accused held