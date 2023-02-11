INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 2nd day

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway continues to remain closed for vehicular traffic for a second day in a row due to shooting stones and mudslides trigerred by rain, officials said on Saturday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW is still closed. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs,” the J&K Traffic Police said.

The highway was blocked on Friday due to continuous shooting stones at Panthyal.

The traffic police said that the clearance work of the highway is currently underway.

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

