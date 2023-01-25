After opening briefly on Wednesday, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has again closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at several places, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police has further advised people not to travel on the highway between Nashiri and Banihal stretch until Bharat Jodo Yatra passes.

“Jammu Srinagar NH blocked due to shooting stones/landslides/mudslides at several places between Charkote and Banihal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway. Also, fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

