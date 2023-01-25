INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar highway opens despite shooting stones

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway opened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday despite shooting stones at Mehar and Panthiyal triggered by rain, officials said.

The J&K Traffic Police has advised people not to travel on the highway between Nashiri and Banihal stretch until the Bharat Jodo Yatra passes.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW through but intermittent shooting stones continue at Mehar and Panthyal, weather rainy. People are advised not to travel on Jammu Srinagar NHW between Nashri and Banihal till Bharat Jodo yatra is over,” it said in a tweet.

The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the landlocked valley with the rest of the country.

