After remaining closed for a day due to repair and maintenance work, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been opened for passenger traffic from both sides, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier this morning, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said the Highway stands closed due to maintenance work at Shalgidi.

“Passenger traffic plying both side on Jammu Srinagar NHW.A People are advised, keep lane discipline,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The road was closed for vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar on Friday after the administration declared March 3 and March 10 as Traffic Dry Days for carrying out maintenance and repair work on the National Highway.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

20230304-120802