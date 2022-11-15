INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar Highway opens for traffic (Ld)

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has opened for vehicular traffic after remaining blocked for a few hours on Tuesday due to shooting stones at Panthyal, officials said.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Mughal road and SSG roads are still closed,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.

