Jammu- Srinagar Highway opens for traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opened for traffic movement on Thursday after remaining mostly closed since January 30 due to mudslides and shooting stones triggered by rain between the stretch of Ramban and Banihal.

“Traffic plying smoothly on Jammu Srinagar NHW. Mughal road and SSG road closed,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

20230202-101003

