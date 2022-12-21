INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar Highway re-opened for traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed due to stoneslide near Dewal bridge on Wednesday, has now been re-opened for vehicular traffic, officials said.

“Traffic released from both ends on Jammu-Srinagar NHW after clearance of debris (single carriageway),” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

Earlier, all type of vehicles remained suspended on the National Highway in view of major stoneslide near Dewal bridge which had damaged both sides of the National Highway.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley as it is the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head out for the rest of the country.

