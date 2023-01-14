The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for a second day on Saturday due to snow accumulation in Banihal and shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban and Panthiyal, officials said.

Many vehicles, mostly trucks, have been stranded on the highway after it was closed on Friday due to rain and snow.

The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the landlocked valley with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks carrying essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway, while fruit-carrying trucks from the valley head to the rest of the country through this road.

