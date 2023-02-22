INDIA

Jammu Srinagar Highway reopens, stranded vehicles allowed first

NewsWire
0
0

After remaining closed for two days due to landslide on the road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for traffic on Wednesday, officials said.

The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles, officials said.

“After clearance of debris near Sherbibi, stranded vehicles are being cleared. People are advised not to overtake, and keep lane discipline,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The National Highway was blocked on Tuesday due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and truck carrying fruits from Kashmir head for rest of the country through it.

20230222-203402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa Police crackdown on drunken driving, Tourism Minister hails decision

    Rajasthan govt dreams big, to distribute over 30 crore medicinal plants

    ITC to acquire 16% stake in D2C ayurvedic personal care brand...

    Marriage after sexual abuse of minor doesn’t mitigate the act: Delhi...