The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at several places, officials said on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked at many places between Chanderkot and Banihal due to shooting stones and mudslides. Traffic will be allowed after clearance of road,” the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the landlocked valley with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from the valley head for rest of the country through this road.

