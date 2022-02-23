INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed on Feb 24

By NewsWire
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed on Thursday due to a huge landslide at Cafeteria Morh, continuous shooting stones at many places between Ramban and Banihal and snow accumulation between NAVYUG Tunnel and Qazigund, officials said on Wednesday.

“People are requested not to undertake any journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW tomorrow,” the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks carrying essential supplies and other vehicles pass through this highway.

Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road are also closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation.

