The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for the vehicular traffic on Wednesday in view of inclement weather and landslides triggered by incessant rains, the traffic police said.

The traffic police said that no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Wednesday from the either side on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of the inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department for next 24 hours and massive landslides at Cafeteria Morh/Sitaram Passi/Digdol, shooting stones at several places, mudslides at Sherbibi/Shabanbass and continuous raining on NH-44.

This winter, the highway was closed several times due to snowfall and lanslides trigerred by rains.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

The Mughal road which is a second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region through Bafliaz in the Poonch district is closed due to snow accumulation.

