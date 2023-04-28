INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to landslide

NewsWire
0
1

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to a landslide, officials said on Friday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to landslide at Shalgari, Banihal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The traffic police said that the road clearance work is in progress.

The highway remained blocked for several hours due to a landslide on Thursday as well.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

20230428-194005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid criticism, security cover of Tripura’s ex-CM Deb cut

    Himachal CM to meet PM Modi today

    Kairana gives a hat-trick for winner and loser

    Will Iran support guerrilla warfare to restore military balance in Afghanistan?