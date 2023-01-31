INDIALIFESTYLE

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for 2nd day

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continued to remain closed for vehicular traffic for the second day in a row, officials said on Tuesday.

Shooting stones and mudslides were triggered by rain at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal, the officials said.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW still closed. People are advised not to take any journey on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed,” Jammu and Kashmir Police Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

