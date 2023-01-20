INDIALIFESTYLE

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and snowfall between Ramban and Banihal, the officials said on Friday.

“Traffic movement stopped from both sides on Jammu Srinagar NHW due to shooting stones and snowfall between Ramban and Banihal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

