The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opened for vehicular traffic after it was briefly closed due to landslides at Hingni Nachlana in Ramban district, officials said on Thursday.

“After clearance the debris passenger traffic released from both ends on NH-44. People are advised to keep lane discipline,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet.

The highway is the lifeline of the Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

