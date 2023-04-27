The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Shalgari Banihal, has now been opened for traffic.

The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles, said the police.

“Stranded vehicles are being cleared after clearance the debris at Shalgari on Jammu Srinagar NHW,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

20230427-110604