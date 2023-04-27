INDIALIFESTYLE

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens for traffic (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Shalgari Banihal, has now been opened for traffic.

The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles, said the police.

“Stranded vehicles are being cleared after clearance the debris at Shalgari on Jammu Srinagar NHW,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

20230427-110604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Festive recipes

    Rajya Sabha elections: 4 BSP turncoats spell trouble for Rajasthan Cong

    Centre monitoring evacuation of Indians from Sudan, 600 reach home: Foreign...

    Your daily dose of sweetness