The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was blocked for the second day due to snow accumulation at Banihal, and shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban and Panthiyal, has been opened for traffic, officials said on Saturday.

Many vehicles, mostly trucks were stranded on the Highway after it was closed due to rains and snow on Friday.

“After clearance of snow and debris on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, passenger vehicles have been released from both sides,” J&K traffic police said.

The Highway is the lifeline of the Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of India. Trucks to and from Kashmir laden with essential supplies along with fruit carrying trucks, among other vehicles, use this road.

