INDIA

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopens for traffic

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed due to landslides, has now been opened for traffic, officials said on Wednesday.

“Passenger traffic released from both ends after clearance of debris at Dalwas on NH-44,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Earlier, the traffic police said that the highway was closed due two mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places and stranded vehicles were being cleared.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

20230531-182602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death of Unnao rape victim’s father: Delhi HC adjourns hearing bail...

    People of Gujarat should vote for change: Chidambaram

    UP officials don’t respect court orders, must face the music, says...

    TN State Chess Association to hold tournaments to create awareness about...