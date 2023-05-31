The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed due to landslides, has now been opened for traffic, officials said on Wednesday.

“Passenger traffic released from both ends after clearance of debris at Dalwas on NH-44,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Earlier, the traffic police said that the highway was closed due two mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places and stranded vehicles were being cleared.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

