There are some people who stand out and become role models due to their unique qualities. One such role model is Babu Ram Sharma, an advocate at the High Court in Jammu.

He originally hails from Nowshera in Rajouri district, but has been practicing law in Jammu city for over five decades. More than 4,000 lawyers practice in the Jammu High Court and District Court complex. Sharma is one among the few lawyers who comes to the court early in the morning and is the last to leave.

It is his daily routine to switch off all the lights, bulbs and fans, AC, etc. before going home at the end of the evening. When he comes in the morning, he brings bread with him to be fed to the stray dogs in the complex.

The most prominent thing about Sharma is that he never sits in a chair, he always stands and is seen walking around. He claims that in the last 50 years he has not sat down and no fellow lawyer has seen him sitting. Even if any function is held in the court premises, he remains standing. He has also given a reward that if anyone sees him sitting, he will give a reward of Rs 1,00,000.

Advocate Babu Ram Sharma is also called the ‘messiah’ of the poor. His aim is only to work, and he never pays attention to the payments. Even if one gives him just Rs 10, he will be ready to fight the case.

Every Saturday evening, Sharma goes to his native village in Nowshera, where he looks after his agricultural land, feeds monkeys with bread and bananas on the way, visits the temple in the village and then on Sunday evening returns to Jammu city .

