Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced the release of four foreign players — defender Dylan Fox, midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, and forwards Harry Sawyer and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas — from their squad .

“GO WELL, LADS! As we bid farewell to our foreign stars today, we would like to thank them for their immense contribution to the Men of Steel! Wishing you the very best for your future!,” said Jamshedpur FC in a tweet.

Thomas and Sawyer joined the club prior to the start of the 2022-23 season whereas Crivellaro and Fox joined midway through the season in the winter transfer window.

A debutant in the ISL, Thomas made 21 appearances for the Men of Steel and managed to score twice across the ISL and the Super Cup. Under head coach Aidy Boothroyd, the 32-year-old was deployed in multiple positions right from a centre-forward to a central midfielder owing to his versatility.

Having played the majority of his footballing career in Australia, Sawyer too made his ISL debut with Jamshedpur FC. The forward played 22 matches for the Men of Steel and had 10 goal contributions comprising five goals and five assists in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Crivellaro played a decisive role in Chennaiyin FC’s incredible run-up to the final in the 2019-20 season following which he made the move to Jamshedpur FC in the middle of the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian marked his presence under Boothroyd with two goals and four assists across 13 appearances for his side in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Dylan Fox arrived at Jamshedpur FC after plying his trade for FC Goa in the previous season. Brought in as a reinforcement at the back, Fox didn’t feature in a single game for the Men of Steel in the 2022-23 season.

The foreign quartet join the likes of Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, and Laldinliana Renthlei in the latest line of departures.

2023062931513