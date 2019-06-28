Jamshedpur FC rope in 18-year-old Narender Gahlot

Jamshedpur, July 3 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday announced the signing of 18-year-old defender Narender Gahlot from I-League side Indian Arrows for the upcoming season.

The youngster penned a deal for a term of three years with the Jharkhand-based side.

At the age of 18, Narender made headlines for being a part of the 35-man preliminary Indian squad for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup by coach Igor Stimac. The youngster had an impressive outing for the Indian arrows, racking up 10 appearances last season.

Narender was a part of the Indian squad which played in the FIFA under-17 world cup in 2017.

On signing with Jamshedpur FC, Narender said: “When this opportunity came to me, I did not wait long to say yes. I am thankful to the management for giving a young player like me to showcase my talents at the biggest stage in Indian Football. I want to visit Jamshedpur soon and make sure the fans are very proud of me. Jam ke khelo Jamshedpur.”

–IANS

dm/kk/bg