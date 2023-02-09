Jamshedpur FC’s first choice goalkeeper Rehenesh TP assured the fans to give them a game to cherish on Thursday as Jamshedpur FC host ATK Mohun Bagan in their last home fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, here.

As the reigning League Shield winners, Jamshedpur FC received a stunning welcome by their fans in the first home game against Odisha FC at the Furnace as the stadium was sold out despite heavy rains. Unfortunately this season, the Red Miners have been in a poor run of form in the home matches, having won just one out of the nine home matches. The goalkeeper expects fans to turn up for the last home fixture and assured the fans that they will give something to them to celebrate.

“We all know it’s a tough time for us and it has been difficult for you as well. Hopefully, we are trying to finish the season with a good note and as high as possible. So, I expect everyone to turn out for the last match and support how you supported us in the first match. I hope the last match is also going to be a full-house and we will play a good game and give something to you to celebrate,” he was quoted as saying by ISL.

Jamshedpur FC got their third win and second clean sheet of the season in the last match against NorthEast United FC, the earlier clean sheet was also against the Highlanders in October. With this win, Jamshedpur FC are currently at the 10th position and four points away from East Bengal FC. Rehenesh TP, who had a great game between the sticks in both the games explained the importance of the last victory.

“We have been going through a tough time, So the last match victory with a clean sheet, is a big boost to the camp and everyone is looking forward to the next match,” he commented.

Rehenesh was injured ahead of the reverse fixture against ATK Mohun in Kolkata. The 20-year-old Vishal Yadav replaced the veteran, who impressed the coach and kept Rehenesh TP on the bench for next seven games. The 29-year-old appreciated his younger teammate and explained how he worked hard to get back into the team.

“I was injured and I got off for two-three games, Vishal Yadav came in and he was really good, so that was the reason why I was out for a few matches, then I kept working hard to get better for the team. It was a tough task and I am glad that the coach took me to the squad again. I am happy to be in the starting XI again,” the said.

The reverse fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan was the closely-contested game and Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd cited that game as one of their best performances of the season and since then, the Red Miners improved game by game and got seven out of their 12 points in the last five games. Rehenesh said that they were working hard to display a good game for the home fans as it is going to be their last home fixture this season.

“ATK Mohun Bagan is one of the toughest teams and the strongest team so far, so it’s going to be a tough match. This is going to be our last home match this season, so I expect a good match to finish our season in home matches. We are working on it and hopefully, this is going to be a good game,” the goalkeeper concluded.

