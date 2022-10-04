National Award Winning director Soumendra Padhi, who went behind the camera for ‘Jamtara 2’, has spoken about his process on making the Netflix series. He said showcasing scams in a correct light was highly imperative for him.

Sharing about his shooting process, Padhi said: “Scams related to cyber-space and phishing have been frequent in our country. Showcasing them in a correct light was highly imperative for me.”

“There was a lot of research and real-life cases that we looked at to understand the depth and gravitas of the situation. I believe creativity lies in detailing and that’s the approach the team and I took. With a collective effort, the team and I could put out an effective season 2 for the audiences.”

The stellar cast of this series include Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany and Seema Pahwa.

Produced by Ajit Andhare, Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point, the series is written by Trishant Srivastava.

‘Jamtara’ Season 2 is airing on Netflix.

