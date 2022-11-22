INDIA

‘Jamtara’ inspires cyber thugs, 7 cases in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

Taking inspiration from the popular web series ‘Jamtara’, cyber thugs in Lucknow are now duping innocents by pretending to be defence personnel.

Last week, a retired bank manager Krishnanand Gupta, who had given an ad seeking tenants for his house, was duped of Rs 1.24 lakhs by a miscreant posing as an army captain.

In another case, a businessman in Lucknow’s PGI locality was duped of Rs 15,000 by a man posing as army officer on Sunday.

The businessman had also given an ad for selling his double bed.

According to police reports, at least seven cases have been reported from the city in the last 20 days where people were duped by miscreants posing as army men or from the paramilitary forces.

The cyber cell is also getting one such complaint daily.

SP, cyber cell, Triveni Singh said that fraudsters scan advertisements and zero in on their targets and then they gain the people’s confidence by introducing themselves as army personnel.

“People usually trust a man who introduces himself as an army man or from paramilitary forces. To appear genuine, the miscreants give a fake badge number, battalion’s name, place of posting, photo in army uniform and identity card,” the SP said.

He explained that scammers target those who float advertisements of second-hand bikes, cars, gadgets and things of daily usage on social media and sale and purchase websites.

The SP further added that while taking payment, they dupe through Quick Response (QR) codes which redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.

Singh said that people should not share their confidential details with such callers and refrain from clicking suspicious links.

20221122-062946

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak issues 2,200 visas to India’s Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

    What is the Music Education Industry scenario in India

    Mumbai gears for 2nd Covid wave as it crosses 4L-tally (Ld)

    Congress rules out electoral alliance with TRS