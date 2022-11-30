INDIA

‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’: Nadda to visit Jaipur to flag off chariots

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Thursday (December 1) to flag off the chariots for the party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’.

Nadda would flag off 51 chariots from Jaipur on Thursday. As a part of the Yatra, the chariots would visit different assembly constituencies of Rajasthan.

Besides, in a programme for departure of 200 chariots in different districts under Jan Aakrosh Yatra, prominent leaders of the state are expected to participate.

With the departure of the chariots also on December 3 and December 4, the 10-day Jan Aakrosh Yatra will begin in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state.

Nadda would flag off the chariots from the Dussehra Maidan, where he would address thousands of BJP workers of Jaipur district.

20221130-235801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Re-examine accused juvenility issue’: SC on murder of schoolboy at Gurugram...

    Windows of Audi belonging to Indian Archer smashed; valuables stolen

    Viral video featuring disenchanted TDP supporter makes damaging claims

    Bailable warrant against ex-BSP Minister in UP