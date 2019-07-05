Janata Clinics, ‘ease of doing farming’ in Gehlot’s 2019-20 budget

Jaipur, July 10 (IANS) Keeping focus on farmers, cattle, youth and unemployed in the 2019-20 budget, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday also announced free of cost ‘Janata Clinics’ for all, renewable energy projects for clean environment and moves to ensure ‘Ease of Doing Farming’.

The Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio, also said that a policy to check water going to Pakistan will be announced soon.

On the theme of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, Gehlot announced a farmers welfare fund of Rs 1,000 crore for ‘Ease of Doing Farming. This fund will be used for providing fair prices for farmers produce, he said.

He said that Janata Clinics will be opened in colonies/roads and provide health services and medicines free of cost to people, he said, while announcing 104 new medicines have been added to the list of 608 medicines which were been given free during his earlier tenure. These new medicines cover kidney and cancer diseases.

Gehlot also said CT and MRI scans in all government hospitals will be free of cost for patients.

The Chief Minister also announced that his government increased the budget provision for cattle conservation by 145 per cent. “Now, we shall work with public participation and CSR Funds to get further aid in this perspective,” he added.

He said that ‘nandishalas’ will be set up at each panchayat samiti to get rid of menace of stray animals in fields and roads.

Gehlot also announced funds worth Rs 35,000 crore for developing roads in next five years.

He also announced an allocation of Rs 30,170 crore for the power sector, which is 11 per cent higher over last year.

“We have chalked out a 10-year strategy for power production,” he said, adding that a new solar energy and wind energy policy will be brought.

“Rajasthan has many possibilities of developing solar power and hence I request all members to make it a public movement. It’s our dream to see solar panels at all rooftops so that power requirements can be fulfilled via solar energy,” he told the assembly.

To check increasing vehicular pollution level, an electric vehicle policy will be brought up in which electric vehicles will be given priority, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced a scheme for setting up small and medium industrial enterprises under which Rs 10 crore loans will be given to youth for the purpose. Self-help groups will also be accommodated in this scheme, he added.

On Jaipur being included in the UNESCO World Heritage site list, he said: “A new policy shall be announced to make Jaipur as beggar-free city.”

