Jane Fonda feels strong in her battle against cancer

Golden Globe winning actress, Jane Fonda, whose cancer has relapsed for the third time, is putting up a brave front as she is feeling very strong in her battle against the disease.

The 84-year-old actress announced in September she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma but she is now “halfway through” chemotherapy and has found it “easier than a lot of other” treatment options, reports Female First UK.

She said: “I’m not losing my hair. I don’t feel nauseous. The week when I get the chemo is hard, but then after that, I feel good. I feel very strong.”

And the “Grace and Frankie” star even finds the time to workout on her treatment days.

She told ‘People’ magazine: “I’ve lived a good life. I’ve lived a productive and intentional life. And dying is part of life. I hope that I can be an example to young people so they won’t be afraid of getting older.”

“But you just have to take care of yourself, which I do even now. Even the days that I get chemo, I still do a workout. It’s slow and not what it used to be, but still, I’m moving and keeping strong,” she added.

Female First UK further states that Jane turns 85 next month but started her celebrations early with a party in Atlanta.

The celebrations have raised over $1 million for the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power Potential (GCAPP), the teen pregnancy prevention and adolescent health organisation she founded in 1995.

