ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Jane Fonda has a brutal advice for getting over a breakup

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has offered some expert advice for anyone going through the end of a relationship.

The 85-year-old, who admits she still uses her world-famous exercise video, has had her fair share of lovers and husbands although she said she did stop dating when she turned 80, reports Mirror.co.uk. The star and activist recently revealed she was in remission for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after undergoing gruelling treatment that left her struggling to keep up with her normal routine.

Speaking about her upcoming film ’80 for Brady’, which stars Fonda, Oscar-winning actress Sally Fields, 76, ‘West Side Story’ sensation Rita Moreno, 91, and her ‘Grace and Frankie’ co-star, Lily Tomlin, 83, she shared a method to help get over heartbreak.

“For anyone going through a painful break-up, let me give you a piece of advice my therapist gave me,” she said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine.

She said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “Put a rubber band around your wrist, and every time you feel like sticking a knife into the f***er, snap it hard.

“It snaps you out of it – it works,” she added.

20230320-122806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Razzie Awards retract Bruce Willis worst performance category

    Carlos Santana documentary in the works with director Rudy Valdez

    Liam Neeson’s action thriller ‘Memory’ to release in India on April...

    Jon Favreau had urged Russo Brothers to not kill Iron Man...