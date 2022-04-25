ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jane Fonda not worried about being ‘closer to death’

Actress Jane Fonda is “super-conscious” of her advanced age but she’s more concerned with the fact her body doesn’t work the way it used to than the fact she may not have many years left.

Speaking on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’, she said: “I’m super-conscious that I’m closer to death. And it doesn’t really bother me that much. What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine!

“My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder’s not mine. You’re looking at somebody who’s only me from here up,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star insisted she doesn’t really care that she’s not as mobile as she used to be because it’s an achievement to be “alive and working” at her age.

She added: “The fact is if you’re alive and relatively healthy at an older – I mean, I’m almost 85. The fact that I’m still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don’t have my old joints? And I can’t ski or bike or run anymore? Enh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!”

Fonda no longer drinks alcohol because she finds it hard to function normally the next day, even if she’s only had one drink.

Asked about quitting booze, Fonda said: “And here’s why: It’s because even with one drink, like, if I had a martini tonight, I would be at half-mast tomorrow. Now, that wasn’t true when I was younger. But as you get older, I think alcohol affects you differently. And I only have so many tomorrows left. I don’t want to be at half-mast for any of them!”

