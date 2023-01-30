ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jane Fonda raises concerns over upcoming ‘Barbarella’ remake

Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has shared her concerns about the upcoming “Barbarella” remake and revealed she had tried to turn the original into “a truly feminist movie”.

“Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney will star as the title character in the film reboot, a role which was made famous by Jane back in 1968, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

While not much is known about the remake, the original cult classic followed the adventures of Barbarella, a 41st century astronaut, as she tried to stop evil scientist Durand Durand from destroying the galaxy.

Jane has said she is not involved in the new production and has no idea how the film will turn out. Asked what she thinks about the reboot, the 85-year-old said: “I try not to. Because I worry about what it’s going to be.”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Jane had some strong opinions about how the 1968 film should have been made, but has said her suggestions were ignored by producer Dino De Laurentiis.

“I had an idea of how to do it that Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie,” she told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The original movie was a box office flop, but has since gone on to be recognised as a cult classic.

