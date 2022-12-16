ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jane Fonda says she’s in remission from cancer

Hollywood star Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission, the star announced.

“BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!” wrote Fonda, who turns 85 on December 21, reports ‘Variety’.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way.”

The two-time Oscar winner had previously taken to Instagram September 2 to announce she’d been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and had started on a six-month long chemo journey.

She assured followers that the cancer is “very treatable” and has an 80 per cent survival rate.

The last chemo session was one of the hardest, Fonda said in her recent post, describing how she felt exhausted for the two weeks that followed.

But come December 2, Fonda still managed to make an appearance in Washington, D.C. at the first live rally for Fire Drill Fridays – a project Fonda conceived in 2019 with Greenpeace USA. During her medical treatment, Fonda has continued to be a proponent of climate change activism, coordinating weekly rallies virtually and now in-person through the non-profit.

“The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally. Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week,” Fonda continued in her post.

“Besides the rally, I did some lobbying and spoke twice at the Democracy Alliance all in an effort to stop Senator Joe Manchin’s side deal which climate activists call the Dirty Deal.

“This deal, called ‘permitting reform’, seeks to fast track fossil fuel projects, does great harm to bedrock environmental protections and curtails the public’s ability to have input, basically throwing marginalised communities disproportionately burdened by fossil fuel pollution under the bus.”

