Movie ticket prices have skyrocketed in the last few years and particularly in the aftermath of the ongoing pandemic, the prices have soared further.

There are many who are arguing that these expensive ticket rates are one reason audiences are staying away from the screens especially for low or medium budget films.

A small start towards reasonable ticket prices were made for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and this reaped big rewards too as the movie went on to make a killing at the box office.

Now, the makers of the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ tried a neat promotional trick to entice audiences to the screens. They announced that just on the first day of the movie’s release, the tickets for the movie would be priced at Rs. 100 ($1.29). To add to this, they added that this offer would be applicable across multiplexes across India as well.

When they launched the offer, it definitely made headlines but it seems like multiplexes are not too happy with this announcement and they are trying to come up with some way out so they won’t have to sell such low-priced tickets for the movie.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source from the movie exhibition sector was quoted as saying, “All multiplex chains and the makers are wondering how to implement it. As of now, it seems like all theatres in India won’t have this offer. Some cinemas may indeed sell tickets for Rs. 100 for the whole day while some cinemas, meanwhile, are thinking of pricing tickets at Rs. 100 only for shows before 12:00 noon. A few theatres are toying with the idea of pricing the tickets at Rs. 100 for the 2 or 3 rows in the front only. The talks are on and a clearer picture would emerge by Wednesday. The makers are trying their best to convince all cinemas to sell the tickets at Rs. 100 for all the shows on day 1.”

The exhibition sector source further added, “If you look at the creative ad of the offer, they have inserted an asterisk next to Rs. 100 and below, the text reads, ‘Please check the details before booking’. Some cinemas in our country are located in elite areas and attract elite clientele. Moreover, some cinemas exclusively have recliners or sofa seats only. The ticket prices in these theatres start from Rs. 400 or Rs. 500. Such cinemas obviously won’t reduce the ticket price to Rs. 100 to show Janhit Mein Jaari.”

One multiplex chain’s senior officer said, “The discussions are going on. Ideally, the producers cannot decide the ticket prices. When such offers are launched, a lot of miscommunication takes place. Some theatres might not price the tickets at Rs. 100. In such cinemas, some guests will get upset and argue that when the makers have announced that all cinemas will play the film at Rs. 100, why is that particular cinema charging say Rs. 200? It makes for an awkward scenario. If they wanted to keep some attractive scheme, they could have told us that they are reducing their distributor share and that theatres can accordingly sell the tickets at discounted prices.”

So far, the only support for this offer has come from Cinepolis who seem keen to implement this offer. In fact, the CEO of Cinepolis, Devang Sampat said, “We are implementing the offer. The producer wanted to adopt this strategy. I think it’s a fantastic idea to provide this kind of an attractive price strategy to consumers. Hence, all Cinepolis properties across India will be following this directive.” He was quick to add though that recliner seats won’t be part of this offer, but all normal seats would carry the budgeted ticket price offer for the first day.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 10, 2022.