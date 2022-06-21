Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is right now busy promoting her direct to digital release ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Besides this she has a fair line up of movies in her kitty.

In the midst of all this, Janhvi will also soon be featuring in her father Boney Kapoor’s movie, ‘Mili’. As per reports, Janhvi has already wrapped up the shoot of the movie.

‘Mili’ marks Janhvi’s first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Now that the movie has been wrapped up, Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor are going to team up once again, this time for an advertisement. As per reports, the duo will begin the shoot for the ad on Wednesday, June 21, 2022.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Janhvi and Boney Kapoor will be shooting for the ad in Mumbai and the father and daughter are really excited about this collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Janhvi will be seen in ‘Mili’ which has been backed by her father Boney Kapoor. The movie also stars Sunny Kaushal in the lead.

Besides this, Janhvi has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao as well as ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan.

Boney Kapoor, too, will soon be making his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romance drama which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.