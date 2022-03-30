Ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who directed the blockbuster Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ collaborated with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the much-loved Sushant Singh and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, ‘Chhichhore’. The movie even won the National Award for the Best Hindi Feature Film.

It seems the producer director duo are set to collaborate again, this time with actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the movie ‘Bawaal’. The release date for the movie is set for April 7, 2023.

This will be the first time Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be working together in a movie.

Varun Dhawan shared the announcement of the movie on his Instagram and wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor (heart emoji) Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @earthskynotes”

Here is the announcement:

There are not many details revealed about the movie yet, the makers seem to want to keep it under wraps a little while longer but the big announcement of award-winning collaborators making a movie starring a lead pair that are coming together for the first time on the big screen is enough to get fans excited about ‘Bawaal’. By the sounds of it, this one should be a mass entertainer as well. Varun Dhawan has two releases lined up this year – ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhediya’ while Janhvi has a string of upcoming projects like ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Bombay Girl’, ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’.