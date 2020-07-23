Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘guilty of my privilege’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female Indian Air Force pilot in warzone, in an upcoming biopic.

Since “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is based on the life of the Air Force pilot, Janhvi spent a substantial time with her.

“It all comes down to the effort and the hard work you put into your work. Her (Gunjan Saxena’s) outlook is very simple. If one keeps working hard, then one will get where one has to get. I am aware of my privilege. I often felt guilty about it. But the best I can do is to earn my place by working even harder,” Janhvi, daughter of the late superstar Sridevi, said.