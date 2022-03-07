ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 25th birthday with dad and sisters

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor turned 25 on Sunday, March 6. She rang in her birthday with an intimate celebration with her closest family members.

After years of avoiding each other, it took Sridevi’s passing to unite Boney Kapoor’s four children. Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula embraced their half siblings whole heartedly and this is evident with Anshula’s post for her sister. On her Instagram, Anshula shared quite a few birthday pictures where the 3 sisters – Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi can be seen posing with their father Boney Kapoor.

She also shared a video where she is hugging Janhvi and she captioned it ‘Mine’. Ahead of Janhvi’s birthday Arjun Kapoor got candid about the fact that in the past he didn’t acknowledge or wish his half-sister on her birthday. That equation has changed since then and now he only wishes the very best for both his half-siblings.

Janhvi is also said to have visited Tirupathi, the shrine of Lord Venkateswara for her birthday. On her Instagram account she shared pictures of the visit.

Right before her birthday Janhvi also warmed the hearts of her fans when paparazzi shared a video of her cutting a cake at the airport. Apparently some photographers got a cake and called out to the actress saying it’s for her birthday. Janhvi graciously agreed to cut the cake and thanked them all sincerely for their wishes.

Her heartwarming gesture seems to have won the approval of several netizens. Janhvi is right now working on the film, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. She also began her training at a cricket camp for a sports drama film alongside Rajkummar Rao. It’s a film produced by Dharma Productions and it also features Dinesh Karthik. The movie will be directed by Sharan Sharma.

