The cast of the upcoming film ‘Ulajh’ has been locked. The film, which is a stylised thriller, is set in the intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS).

The film will be headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. It will be directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria.

It follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. It has been written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.

Excited to be a part of ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi said, “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time.”

She further mentioned, “I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

The film also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. The patriotic thriller is to go on floors by the end of this month.

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared, “In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on ‘Ulajh’.”

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures which also has projects like ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’, ‘Dosa King’ and ‘Click Shankar’ in the pipeline.

