Janhvi Kapoor: I’ve shown perseverance in my own life many times

Actress Janhvi Kapoor says just like her character in the upcoming survival-thriller ‘Mili’, she too is a fighter and has shown perseverance in her own life many a times.

‘Mili’ is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director’s own 2019 Malayalam film ‘Helen’, it follows a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. The 25-year-old shot for the movie for straight 20 days inside a freezer in minus 15 degree temperature.

Asked if she feels she too is a fighter like her character Mili, pat came a reply from Janhvi to IANS: “Yea, I think so. Maybe not on the face I don’t think I am aggressive but I think that I have shown perseverance in my own life many times.”

Janhvi started her journey in Hindi cinema in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’. She was later seen in films as different as chalk and cheese such as ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Roohi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

At 25, how does she pick her films?

“I think for me that is what the exciting part about doing what I do is. I get to live so many lives and characters, which are different from my world. I get that much more excited to do it because I get to learn about different people, different cultures and stories.”

“Through my films I have learnt to ride a chopper, I’ve been to locations like Bateswar. I am learning cricket, I have shot in a freezer and learnt how to speak in a Bihari dialect. I love the different colours it adds to my life.”

Also featuring Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, ‘Mili’ is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

