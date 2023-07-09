INDIA

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

The upcoming Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer film ‘Bawaal’ has been shot in several picturesque locations. 

However, while shooting in Poland, a visit to Auschwitz had a long lasting impact on Janhvi.

Auschwitz concentration camp was a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II and the Holocaust.

‘Bawaal’, which has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, has glimpses of World War 2 and the concentration camp.

Talking about what location is the most loved by Janhvi, she said: “I think Amsterdam for me because I fell in love with the city and as a team we spent a lot of time in that city as well but when we were in Poland we actually went to visit Auschwitz, which was a very moving experience.”

She added: “It taught us a lot about the gravity of what we were making and speaking about. So that left a long lasting impression on me and Varun both.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, ‘Bawaal’ will have its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

2023070936516

