Janhvi Kapoor shares Telugu debut ‘NTR 30’ first look on her birthday

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans with her first look from her upcoming film tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’ on her birthday on Monday. The actress took to her Instagram to share the first look of her character.

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen wearing a saree and sitting against the backdrop of mountains securing a river. Going by the look of the poster, the film seems to be quite dark in its treatment. She will be working opposite Jr. NTR in the film.

The actress wrote in the caption: “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30.”

The film, which marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi, is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and will be directed by Koratala Siva, who is known for directing films such as ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Okkadunnadu’.

The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be a pan-India release. The film is set to be released on April 5, 2024, and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will be Jr. NTR’s 30th film. The actor is currently gearing up for the Oscars as his film ‘RRR’ continues to be a global rage.

