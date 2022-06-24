Janhvi Kapoor is a popular up and coming star kid from Bollywood’s Gen Z. The ‘Roohi’ actor is daughter to producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife, the veteran actor Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor, has, since her debut with ‘Dhadak’ proven her acting mettle with movies like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Roohi’.

Janhvi, who is now 25-years-old made her debut in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan directorial ‘Dhadak’ which was a remake of the acclaimed Marathi movie, ‘Sairat’. The movie also marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother, Ishaan Khatter.

In a throwback interview with Vogue, the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor touched upon what qualities she looks for in a potential male partner. Janhvi had clearly given the matter a lot of thought as she had quite the long, detailed list of qualities.

She said, “He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me!”

Work wise, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the direct to digital release, ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Recently, she shared the first look of the movie and with that announced that the movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

The movie has been directed by Siddharth Sengupta and it has been produced by acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai. ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is the Hindi adaptation of a Tamil comedy crime drama movie called ‘Kolamavu Kokila’.

Besides this, Janhvi Kapoor is also busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. Yet another upcoming project in her kitty is ‘Mili’ with Sunny Kaushal (Vicky Kaushal’s brother).