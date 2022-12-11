New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) Endearing Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, known for her outstanding performances in blockbusters like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Dhadak’, and ‘Roohi’, has served as a major source of inspiration for her audience’s fitness goals.

She has won people over with her flamboyant and playful sense of style in addition to her superb acting and dancing abilities. Her confidence, style, and flawless physique have won her a devoted following. Janhvi’s astounding fitness transformation has motivated many through her frequent exercise videos on social media to begin their own fitness journeys.

Janhvi encourages her fans to start the new year on a healthy note. She shares simple and easy fitness tips to maintain a healthy lifestyle and get in shape.

Janhvi strongly believes ‘you are what you eat!’ She says, “Hailing from a Punjabi family, I used to be a chubby little kid. It has been a challenging rollercoaster ride from being chubby to curvy. It is important to start your fitness journey with small and simple lifestyle changes, like swapping your food habits to healthier alternatives. I started my fitness journey with baby steps – including more wholesome fresh fruit, vegetables and avoiding junk food as part of my everyday food habits. I promise you, that goes a long way in sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

“For me, I love a protein-packed breakfast, like brown bread, oats, egg white and my favourite Saffola FITTIFY Peanut Butter. I love that it comes in variants ranging from omega 3, whey protein, unsweetened, dark chocolate to vegan options both in extra crunchy as well as super creamy forms. For lunch, I eat only home-cooked meals or consume fruit and vegetable juice if I am outdoors for shoots. I keep my dinner very light, consuming lots of boiled vegetables, soup, and sometimes grilled fish,” she adds.

Janhvi believes it is essential to keep your body and mind healthy. She says, “It’s important to sweat it out and workout consistently in any form that you enjoy. I personally enjoy cardio, strength training, pilates, swimming, yoga, and dancing too. For me, yoga is therapeutic as it relaxes my mind, and prepares my body for hectic work schedules.

Remember to take your nutritional supplements to maintain overall health. I personally love the Saffola FITTIFY Perfekt Gummies that make supplements a tasty option. These super ingredients, which are high in Biotin as well as vitamins A, C, E, and Zinc, are ideal supplements to get your daily dose of nutrients. It has helped me refuel my energy during hectic work schedules.

As a beginner, Kapoor adds, “I would urge you to take the first step and start with small goals. Incorporate simple exercises every day like walking, jogging, at-home exercises, etc. If you are consistent and persistent with your workouts and healthy eating habits, results will show!”

